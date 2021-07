Broward: buscan a hombre que fotografió a mujer por debajo de su falda: [VIDEO]

Can you identify this suspect who was caught taking voyeuristic pictures of a female victim inside of TJ Maxx (11030 Pines Blvd)?

The suspect is described as a thin white male with dark-colored hair, approx 5'7", wearing a gray army cap, white polo shirt & light gray pants. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gEk6o77l77

— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 19, 2021