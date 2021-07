Ocho meses de cárcel para el primer detenido por el asalto al Capitolio: ¿Quién es?

BREAKING: A Florida man who breached the Senate chamber during the Capitol attack was sentenced to 8 months in prison, out of a possible 20 years.

Paul Hodgkins is the 1st rioter sentenced for a felony, and lawyers argued shame is enough punishment. About 500 others are charged. pic.twitter.com/woNKHWPi7v

— AJ+ (@ajplus) July 19, 2021