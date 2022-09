Huracán Ian: Joe Biden anuncia drástica medida para Florida por destrozos

President Biden painted a bleak and uncertain picture of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, saying that early reports indicate "what may be substantial loss of life" in Florida. "We’re going to pull together as one team, as one America," he said. https://t.co/KtLLyQPoCP pic.twitter.com/VUNp8DXG5J

— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 29, 2022