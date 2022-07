Asalto al Capitolio: Biden tildó de cobarde a Trump por su inacción – VIDEO

Brave women and men in uniform across America should never forget that the defeated former president of the United States watched January 6th happen and didn’t have the spine to act.

In my remarks today to @noblenatl, I made that clear: https://t.co/pQ8E4IcZR1 pic.twitter.com/uO60QO0Wrz

— President Biden (@POTUS) July 25, 2022