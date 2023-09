Abandonaron a un bebé de dos meses en el río Bravo

🚨Heartbreaking News Alert: Rio Grande City Border Partol Agents find a 2-month-old child left abandoned at the border! This is a chilling reminder of how children are being exploited by human smugglers & criminal organizations every day. pic.twitter.com/9ArHBZwnex

— Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) September 26, 2023