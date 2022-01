¿Por qué las banderas ondean a media asta este 13 de enero?

Harold L. Gwatney, “Mr. G” or “Mr. Harold,” finally took retirement on January 7, 2022. He peacefully joined his late wife Syble and their son Bill in eternal rest. Harold founded Gwatney Chevrolet in 1957 and was the mechanic behind what we now know as Gwatney Automotive. pic.twitter.com/gpnr9PnVXY

— Gwatney Chevrolet (@GwatneyChevy) January 10, 2022