Balseros cubanos llegan a Florida en medio de la tormenta Elsa [VIDEO]

Earlier today, Border Patrol agents along with partner agencies responded to a suspected maritime smuggling event in Hallandale Beach, where a beached vessel was discovered. If anyone has additional information, please contact (877)-772-8146.#borderpatrol #breakingnews #florida pic.twitter.com/MnciiYfrKj

— Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) July 6, 2021