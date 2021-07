La reacción de Messi contra Yerry Mina tras fallar el penal ante Argentina [VIDEO]

I'm no Spanish speaker but I'm told this is top level trash-talking from Martinez #ARG vs Mina #COL . 'That ball looks big for you…I know you…You're nervous, I can see you're nervous…I know where you're going to shoot… chickenshit…' Thanks @JuanG_Arango for translation https://t.co/asvJfdBYXu

— Ben Lyttleton (@benlyt) July 7, 2021