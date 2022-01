BA.2: ¿Qué se sabe de la subvariante de ómicron?

NEW—3 cases of the new #BA2 subvariant of #Omicron has been found in Texas. But it’s again being stupidly downplayed by @CDCgov saying it’s very low. But it was once low in Denmark 🇩🇰 too! ➡️Today—BA2 is now fully dominant in 🇩🇰—65% of all #COVID19 now! 🧵 https://t.co/WpdKJ0GV9u pic.twitter.com/zOZlBVKZm7

— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 25, 2022