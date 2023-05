Tragedia en Texas: Atropellan a migrantes en una parada de bus [VIDEO]

TX: At least 7 migrants are dead and 4-6 are hurt after Brownsville Police say a man driving an suv crashed into a group of people waiting at the bus stop.

A spokesperson for the police says they are investigating whether or not alcohol played a factor.

Witnesses at the scene detained driver until police arrived.

This happened near the Ozanam shelter is a homeless shelter that is helping many migrants in the area right now.

