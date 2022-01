Se cumple un año del asalto al Capitolio de EE.UU: Biden dará un discurso

The Committee is seeking information from Sean Hannity.

Chair @BennieGThompson and Vice Chair @RepLizCheney request Hannity answer questions about matters including communications between Hannity and the former President, Mark Meadows, and others in the days surrounding Jan 6th. pic.twitter.com/wXtOGSsneg

— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) January 4, 2022