Angel Bumpass: cadena perpetua por un crimen que cometió con 13 años que ella niega

Did you know there’s no minimum age for prosecuting child offenders in 33 of the 50 states? On tonight's episode of #AccusedAE (at 10PM), we meet Angel Bumpass, who was charged with a crime that occurred when she was 13—the murder of a 68-year-old man. https://t.co/6KdyWG6R56

— A&E True Crime (@AETVTrueCrime) May 12, 2020