Hermanas fueron asesinadas en Pakistán al rechazar un matrimonio acordado: Aneesa y Arooj Abbas

Pakistani-Spanish sisters killed for ‘honour’ in Pakistan.

Police say Aneesa Abbas and Arooj Abbas were lured back from Spain to Pakistan and shot on Friday night.

Both the sisters returned #Pakistan from #Spain on May 19, 2022, along with their mother Azra Bibi. pic.twitter.com/y5Ir2gQYu6

— Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) May 23, 2022