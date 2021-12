Alarma en Nueva York tras aumento acelerado de contagios de COVID

Play



Omicron Seen Surging to 13% of Virus Cases in New York and New Jersey

The omicron variant could make up about 13% of Covid-19 cases in New York and New Jersey, modeling from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that omicron makes up 3% of cases nationally and a higher share in certain regions. In New York and New Jersey, the…

2021-12-16T20:10:11Z