Alabama: Fuertes lluvias provocan graves inundaciones – Imágenes

The Flash Flood Emergency has been extended until 5:00a. Dozens of water rescues are ongoing. If you have called, please know, we are coming.

A bit of perspective: this is our Monster Mash – our high water rescue vehicle. The water is up to the bottom of the door. Probably 4 ft. pic.twitter.com/t6528soEag

— Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) October 7, 2021