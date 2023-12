Mueren tres personas en accidente aéreo en Oregon

Three pilots who served Ashraf Ghani's regime, later fled the country, were killed in a plane crash in Independence city, Oregon state, USA.

Names:

Hussain Musawi (from Bamiyan province)

Ali Jan Ferdowsi (from Maidan Wardak province)

Mohammad Bashir Safdari (from Ghazni province) pic.twitter.com/w72PInkmLx

— Ibn Sufyan (@IbnSufyan313) December 18, 2023