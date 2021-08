EE.UU. abandona decenas de perros en Kabul por regulación de los CDC: ¿Qué se sabe?

#BREAKING: Watch #Taliban extremists celebrating what they call defeat of Americans in #Kabul airport after departure of the last #USArmy troops from 82nd Airborne Division from the airport onboard six C-17As of #USAF minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/MPsuoQm8oY

— Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) August 30, 2021