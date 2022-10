Yom Kippur 2022: ¿Cuándo empieza Yom Kippur 2022?

Shabbat Shalom ✡️ to my #Jewish ✡️ family, As we are approaching Yom Kippur & we are during holy holidays, my family & I, sending you the best wishes & we hope that you all have a blessed Shabbat with family & a peaceful, blessed holidays 🌹✡️❤️🇮🇱🕯️📖🍷.#ShabbatShalom pic.twitter.com/pAFTvkw9zO

— Hayder Alasadi 海得 🇮🇱🇺🇲🇮🇶 (@Sumerian2022) September 30, 2022