Impactante confesión de Will Smith en su autobiografía: ¿A quién quiso matar?

"My father was violent, but he was also at every game, play, and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies. He listened to every record. He visited every studio.”

— Will Smith in his new memoir, ‘Will’

