Steve Ross: ¿Dónde está hoy el hijo de Bob Ross?

It's painful to listen to Bob Ross's son, Steve Ross, recount the ways he feels his father's business partners, Annette and Walt Kowalski, essentially screwed the painter and his family over in #BobRoss: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed/ https://t.co/8VJRxYDbKb pic.twitter.com/CPzXViw41m

— Decider (@decider) August 25, 2021