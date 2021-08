Jane Ross, esposa de Bob Ross: 5 datos importantes que tienes que saber

The draw of Bob Ross wasn't just his paintings — it was also the way he talked.

"Gotta have dark," he said in an episode taped after his wife died.

"It's like in life. Gotta have a little sadness once in a while so you know when the good times come."https://t.co/Yj6TpfmgPc

