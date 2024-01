Premios Emmy 2024: ¿Quiénes son los presentadores?

We're so excited to reveal the presenters for the #75thEmmys! 🏆

Watch these presenters and more of your favorite stars on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM ET only on @FOXTV!#Emmys #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/bKWovaPpMQ

— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 10, 2024