¿Cuál es el significado del conejo de Pascua?

EASTER SUNDAY 🕊️

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

— John 11:25-26 pic.twitter.com/QgYKXmjQEO

— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) April 8, 2023