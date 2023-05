Fallece Heather Armstrong, la famosa mamá bloguera ¿De qué murió?

Heather Armstrong, an explosively popular writer who, under the name Dooce, gave millions of readers intimate glimpses of her joys and challenges in parenthood and marriage, as well as of her harrowing struggles with depression, has died at 47. https://t.co/ptxwZLRulr pic.twitter.com/qMXTrVLnZd

— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 10, 2023