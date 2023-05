Familia pierde peluche con las cenizas de su hijo en Florida

The search is on for "Bruce," a blue stuffed elephant with pink cheeks and a bright red heart on his chest. He contains the ashes of Liz and Ande Atkinson's late son Gabryel, who died – and before he had a chance to visit Walt Disney World in Florida. https://t.co/8z3MFHJ36n

— FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) May 9, 2023