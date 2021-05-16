Miss Universo: Mira a las misses latinas: ¿Alguna de ellas ganará?

Este domingo se elegirá a la nueva Miss Universo, quien reemplazará a la sudafricana Zozibini Tunzi, en una velada de coronación que tendrá lugar en el Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino en Hollywood, Florida.

Y dentro de las 74 candidatas que se disputan el título de Miss Universo, como era de esperarse, una vez más las misses latinas están muy fuertes para lograr la corona y se han convertido en máximas favoritas.

Con diferentes tipos de personalidad, estaturas, razas, backgrounds, y looks, las reinas latinas tienen encantados a los seguidores del certamen.

La ilusión de muchos es que esta noche del 16 de mayo, tras la gala de coronación, que podrá verse por Telemundo, en un especial a partir de las 7:00 de la noche, donde el público conocerá más sobre las reinas latinas, la ganadora sea una de las latinas.

La última Miss Universo latina fue la colombiana Paulina Vega, quien en enero del 2015, también en Florida, se coronó como la mujer más bellas del planeta.

Y aunque en el camino por la corona de Miss Universo, según los expertos en reinas de belleza, las latinas que suenan con más fuerza para ganar son Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Colombia, Miss México, Miss Perú, Miss República Dominicana y Miss Brasil, hay otras hispanas que pudieran dar el salto y coronarse.

Aquí te presentamos algunos videos y fotos de las misses latinas para que las conozcas más de cerca y puedas hacerte una idea mejor sobre ellas. ¿Será que este año Miss Universo será latina? Pronto lo sabremos.

Miss Argentina, Alina Luz Akselrad





Miss Universe Argentina Alina Luz Akselrad: writer and volunteer.

Miss Bolivia, Lenka Nemer





Miss Universe Bolivia Lenka Nemer: human rights activist.

Miss Brasil, Julia Gama





Miss Universe Brazil Julia Gama: actress and entrepreneur.

Miss Chile, Daniela Nicolás





Miss Universe Chile Daniela Nicolas: journalist and actress.

Miss Colombia, Laura Olascuaga





Miss Universe Colombia Laura Victoria Olascuaga: journalist.

Miss Costa Rica, Ivonne Cerdas





Miss Universe Costa Rica Ivonne Cerdas: software engineer.

Miss República Dominicana, Kimberly Jiménez





Miss Universe Dominican Republic Kimberly Jiménez: model and actress.

Miss Ecuador, Leyla Espinoza





Miss Universe Ecuador Leyla Espinoza Calvache: international business student.

Miss El Salvador, Vanessa Velásquez





Miss Universe El Salvador Vanessa Velásquez: model and social influencer.

Miss Honduras, Cecilia Rossell





Miss Universe Honduras Cecilia Rossell: social communications student.

Miss México, Andrea Meza





Miss Universe Mexico Andrea Meza: software engineer.

Miss Nicaragua, Ana Marcelo





Miss Universe Nicaragua Ana Marcelo: agroindustrial engineer.

Miss Panamá, Carmen Jaramillo





Miss Universe Panama Carmen Jaramillo: model.

Miss Paraguay, Vanessa Castro





Miss Universe Paraguay Vanessa Castro Guillén: architect.

Miss Perú, Janick Maceta





Miss Universe Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo: audio engineer.

Miss Puerto Rico, Estefanía Soto





Miss Universe Puerto Rico Estefanía Soto Torres: podcast host.

Miss Uruguay, Lola de los Santos





Miss Universe Uruguay Lola De los Santos: community manager.

Miss Venezuela, Mariángel Villasmil