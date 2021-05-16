Miss Universo: Mira a las misses latinas: ¿Alguna de ellas ganará?

Getty Images
Las latinas en Miss Universo 2021 son favoritas. Aquí Miss República Dominicana, Kimberly Jiménez
Este domingo se elegirá a la nueva Miss Universo, quien reemplazará a la sudafricana Zozibini Tunzi, en una velada de coronación que tendrá lugar en el Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino en Hollywood, Florida.
La ilusión de muchos es que esta noche del 16 de mayo, tras la gala de coronación, que podrá verse por Telemundo, en un especial a partir de las 7:00 de la noche, donde el público conocerá más sobre las reinas latinas, la ganadora sea una de las latinas.
La última Miss Universo latina fue la colombiana Paulina Vega, quien en enero del 2015, también en Florida, se coronó como la mujer más bellas del planeta.
Y aunque en el camino por la corona de Miss Universo, según los expertos en reinas de belleza, las latinas que suenan con más fuerza para ganar son Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Colombia, Miss México, Miss Perú, Miss República Dominicana y Miss Brasil, hay otras hispanas que pudieran dar el salto y coronarse.
Aquí te presentamos algunos videos y fotos de las misses latinas para que las conozcas más de cerca y puedas hacerte una idea mejor sobre ellas. ¿Será que este año Miss Universo será latina? Pronto lo sabremos.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Argentina: Alina Luz Akselrad: writer and volunteer.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Bolivia: Lenka Nemer: human rights activist.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Brazil: Julia Gama: actress and entrepreneur.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Chile: Daniela Nicolas: journalist and actress.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Colombia: Laura Victoria Olascuaga: journalist.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Costa Rica: Ivonne Cerdas: software engineer.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Dominican Republic: Kimberly Jiménez: model and actress.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Ecuador: Leyla Espinoza Calvache: international business student.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe El Salvador: Vanessa Velásquez: model and social influencer.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Honduras: Cecilia Rossell: social communications student.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Mexico: Andrea Meza: software engineer.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Nicaragua: Ana Marcelo: agroindustrial engineer.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Panama: Carmen Jaramillo: model.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Paraguay: Vanessa Castro Guillén: architect.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Peru: Janick Maceta Del Castillo: audio engineer.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Puerto Rico: Estefanía Soto Torres: podcast host.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Uruguay: Lola De los Santos: community manager.
UP CLOSE: Miss Universe Venezuela: Mariangel Villasmil: chef and business owner.