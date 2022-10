El libro infantil de Jennifer López en la lista de los más vendidos

Play

Rosita from Sesame Street Wants to Know how Jimmy's Book, Con Pollo, Ends | The Tonight Show

Jimmy takes a moment to read the bilingual children's book he wrote with Jennifer Lopez to Rosita from Sesame Street. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: bit.ly/3gZJaNy Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: pck.tv/3d7lcDy Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c Get more The Tonight Show…

2022-10-08T03:41:31Z