Kwanzaa 2022: ¿En qué consiste esta celebración?

#Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture held from Dec 26 to Jan 1, culminating in gift-giving and a feast of faith.

It was first celebrated in 1966. #HabariGani #HolidayHeritage pic.twitter.com/G6k5y63kZw

— Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) December 17, 2022