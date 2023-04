Jueves Santo: Misa Crismal y lavatorio de pies del Papa Francisco

Join our live broadcast from the Vatican via Facebook!

These are the Masses and celebrations that the Pope will preside over this Holy Week 2023:

On Holy Thursday, April 6, at 9:30 am (Rome time), the Pope will preside over the Chrism Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, together with… pic.twitter.com/Gh1r53iYnZ

— EWTN Vatican (@EWTNVatican) April 4, 2023