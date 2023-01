Día de Reyes Magos 2023: ¿Cuál es su origen y significado?

Epiphany is also called Three Kings' Day, and in some traditions is celebrated as Little Christmas. This week we’ll hear music for the Feast of the Epiphany by Rosephanye Powell, John Rutter, Ola Gjeilo, and Stacey Gibbs. pic.twitter.com/zCOREl2Yzu

— With Heart and Voice (@wheartandvoice) January 4, 2023