Familia de Damar Hamlin da actualización sobre su salud: “Fue resucitado dos veces”

#BREAKING Doctors have #DamarHamlin “flipped on his stomach” to relieve pressure on his lungs right now.

He is still sedated and on a ventilator.

The next step is to get him breathing on his own again, per Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/j5s3kQ9qRB

— Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) January 4, 2023