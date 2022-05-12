Disco Abeja Reina de Chiquis: “Mi problema” – letra español/ lyrics english

El primer sencillo del disco “Abeja Reina” de Chiquis fue “Mi problema” , que es el segundo tema del álbum y la tercera grabación, si se toma en cuenta el orden de aparición. Es uno de los que la artista versionó, inspirada en la música de mujeres fuertes que adoraba su mamá Jenni Rivera.
El compositor Jesús Aníbal Díaz Castillo la escribió para la legendaria artista del género regional mexicano Marisela, quien fue una de las que abrió el camino para sus colegas como La Diva de la Banda y de la propia Chiquis.
Aquí está el video de la canción y la letra en español, más la traducción al inglés
ESPAÑOL
Siempre he sido honesta y en verdad
no me arrepiento corazón
Siempre volví limpia sin los besos
ni perfumes de otro amor
Siempre he sido abierta transparente
para ti como el cristal y hoy como si nada
tan tranquilo me dices que te vas,
que te vas de mi…
Que te vaya bien, que te vaya mal,
que te vaya de cualquier manera…
Que te vaya bien, que te vaya mal,
que me importa no es mi problema…
Mi problema seráno nombrarte,
mi problem sera resignarme a vivir el
resto de mi vida sin ti…
Mi problema sera olvidarte…
Siempre preocupada por tus triunfos y
fracasos corazón, siempre tuve tiempo
para calmar tus deseos de amor
De ti tan pendiente, tal vez ese solamente
fue mi error y hoy como si nada tan tranquilo
me dice adiós…solamente adiós…
Que te vaya bien, que te vaya mal,
que te vaya de cualquier manera…
Que te vaya bien, que te vaya mal,
que me importa no es mi problema…
Mi problema será no nombrarte,
mi problem será resignarme a vivir el
resto de mi vida sin ti…
Mi problema sera olvidarte…
ENGLISH
I have always been honest and to be honest my heart,
I always came back to you clean
without kisses or perfume
of another love
With you, I have always been open
and transparent like glass
and calmly and like it’s nothing
today you tell me that you are leaving
that you are leaving me …
Things go well for you
Things go bad
Things go any way they may
The only thing that matters to me is that it’s not my problem.
My problem will be naming you,
my problem will be resigning myself to living
the rest of my life without you…
My problem will be forgetting you…
Always worried about your triumphs
and failures, my dear,
I always had time
to calm your desire for love
All my attention was on you
maybe that was my mistake
if calmly and like it’s nothing
today you tell me that you are leaving
that you are leaving me …
Things go well for you
Things go bad
Things go any way they may
The only thing that matters to me is that it’s not my problem.
My problem will be naming you,
my problem will be resigning myself to living
the rest of my life without you…
.