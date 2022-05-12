Disco Abeja Reina de Chiquis: “Mi problema” – letra español/ lyrics english

El primer sencillo del disco “Abeja Reina” de Chiquis fue “Mi problema” , que es el segundo tema del álbum y la tercera grabación, si se toma en cuenta el orden de aparición. Es uno de los que la artista versionó, inspirada en la música de mujeres fuertes que adoraba su mamá Jenni Rivera.

El compositor Jesús Aníbal Díaz Castillo la escribió para la legendaria artista del género regional mexicano Marisela, quien fue una de las que abrió el camino para sus colegas como La Diva de la Banda y de la propia Chiquis.

Aquí está el video de la canción y la letra en español, más la traducción al inglés

ESPAÑOL

Siempre he sido honesta y en verdad

no me arrepiento corazón

Siempre volví limpia sin los besos

ni perfumes de otro amor

Siempre he sido abierta transparente

para ti como el cristal y hoy como si nada

tan tranquilo me dices que te vas,

que te vas de mi…

Que te vaya bien, que te vaya mal,

que te vaya de cualquier manera…

Que te vaya bien, que te vaya mal,

que me importa no es mi problema…

Mi problema seráno nombrarte,

mi problem sera resignarme a vivir el

resto de mi vida sin ti…

Mi problema sera olvidarte…

Siempre preocupada por tus triunfos y

fracasos corazón, siempre tuve tiempo

para calmar tus deseos de amor

De ti tan pendiente, tal vez ese solamente

fue mi error y hoy como si nada tan tranquilo

me dice adiós…solamente adiós…

Que te vaya bien, que te vaya mal,

que te vaya de cualquier manera…

Que te vaya bien, que te vaya mal,

que me importa no es mi problema…

Mi problema será no nombrarte,

mi problem será resignarme a vivir el

resto de mi vida sin ti…

Mi problema sera olvidarte…

ENGLISH

I have always been honest and to be honest my heart,

I always came back to you clean

without kisses or perfume

of another love



With you, I have always been open

and transparent like glass

and calmly and like it’s nothing

today you tell me that you are leaving

that you are leaving me …

Things go well for you

Things go bad

Things go any way they may

The only thing that matters to me is that it’s not my problem.

My problem will be naming you,

my problem will be resigning myself to living

the rest of my life without you…

My problem will be forgetting you…

Always worried about your triumphs

and failures, my dear,

I always had time

to calm your desire for love

All my attention was on you

maybe that was my mistake

if calmly and like it’s nothing

today you tell me that you are leaving

that you are leaving me …

Things go well for you

Things go bad

Things go any way they may

The only thing that matters to me is that it’s not my problem.

My problem will be naming you,

my problem will be resigning myself to living

the rest of my life without you…

.