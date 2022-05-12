Disco Abeja Reina de Chiquis: El honor – letra español/ lyrics english

La canción “El honor” es la número 13 en el disco “Abeja Reina”, el cuarto lanzado al mercado por la artista y empresaria Chiquis. Se trata de un tema inédito del compositor mexicano Luciano Luna, quien lo escribió a pedido de la hija mayor de Jenni Rivera.
La propia Chiquis contó en entrevista con AhoraMismo.com que la producción es un reflejo de todo su proceso de separación de su ex Lorenzo Méndez y “El honor” es una canción que habla de la rabia que siente una mujer que se siente menospreciada por su pareja.
Aquí está la letra en español y en inglés. Al final también está el video musical.
ESPAÑOL
Fue un honor que yo pasara por tu historia
No lo aceptas, pero me tiene sin cuidado
Y es que no es de presumir que me perdiste
Que me tuviste y para ti fui demasiado.
Te di la oportunidad de que cambiaras
Mis palabras no pasaron tu armadura
Muy a tiempo me alejé y fue un acierto
Porque tú jamás te pusiste a mi altura
Lo mejor que te ha pasado
Es haberme conocido
Agradece que te di
El honor de andar conmigo
No te culpo si me extrañas
Y te duele no mirarme
Luego sentirás ardor
Cuando me mires con alguien
Me di cuenta que a mi vida
No le faltan tus mentiras
Y ni sueñes un regreso
Si me fui es porque merezco
Un amor a mi medida
Y sí, nunca pudiste alcanzarme, chiquitito
Lo mejor que te ha pasado
Es haberme conocido
Agradece que te di
El honor de andar conmigo
No te culpo si me extrañas
Y te duele no mirarme
Luego sentirás ardor
Cuando me mires con alguien
Me di cuenta que a mi vida
No le faltan tus mentiras
Y ni sueñes un regreso
Si me fui es porque merezco
Un amor a mi medida
ENGLISH
My time in your story was an honor for you
You don’t accept it but It doesn’t matter to me
I am not showing off when I say that you lost me
That you had me and I was too much for you.
I gave you the chance to change
My words didn’t go through your armor
I left you just on time and it was the right thing to do
Because you never reached my level.
Meeting me is
The best thing that has happened to you
Be thankful that
I allowed you the honor of being with me.
I don’t blame you if you miss me
And it pains you not to be able to see me
Later you will feel the sting
When you see me with somebody else.
I realize that
Your lies aren’t missed in my life
And don´t dream of returning
If I left is because I deserve
A love to my level
And yes, you could never reached me little boy.
Meeting me is
The best thing that has happened to you
Be thankful that
I allowed you the honor of being with me.
I don’t blame you if you miss me
And it pains you not to be able to see me
Later you will feel the sting
When you see me with somebody else.
I realize that
Your lies aren’t missed in my life
And don´t dream of returning
If I left is because I deserve
A love to my level
And yes, you could never reached me little boy.