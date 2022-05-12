Disco Abeja Reina de Chiquis: El honor – letra español/ lyrics english

La canción “El honor” es la número 13 en el disco “Abeja Reina”, el cuarto lanzado al mercado por la artista y empresaria Chiquis. Se trata de un tema inédito del compositor mexicano Luciano Luna, quien lo escribió a pedido de la hija mayor de Jenni Rivera.

La propia Chiquis contó en entrevista con AhoraMismo.com que la producción es un reflejo de todo su proceso de separación de su ex Lorenzo Méndez y “El honor” es una canción que habla de la rabia que siente una mujer que se siente menospreciada por su pareja.

Aquí está la letra en español y en inglés. Al final también está el video musical.

ESPAÑOL

Fue un honor que yo pasara por tu historia

No lo aceptas, pero me tiene sin cuidado

Y es que no es de presumir que me perdiste

Que me tuviste y para ti fui demasiado.



Te di la oportunidad de que cambiaras

Mis palabras no pasaron tu armadura

Muy a tiempo me alejé y fue un acierto

Porque tú jamás te pusiste a mi altura

Lo mejor que te ha pasado

Es haberme conocido

Agradece que te di

El honor de andar conmigo

No te culpo si me extrañas

Y te duele no mirarme

Luego sentirás ardor

Cuando me mires con alguien

Me di cuenta que a mi vida

No le faltan tus mentiras

Y ni sueñes un regreso

Si me fui es porque merezco

Un amor a mi medida

Y sí, nunca pudiste alcanzarme, chiquitito



Lo mejor que te ha pasado

Es haberme conocido

Agradece que te di

El honor de andar conmigo

No te culpo si me extrañas

Y te duele no mirarme

Luego sentirás ardor

Cuando me mires con alguien

Me di cuenta que a mi vida

No le faltan tus mentiras

Y ni sueñes un regreso

Si me fui es porque merezco

Un amor a mi medida



ENGLISH

My time in your story was an honor for you

You don’t accept it but It doesn’t matter to me

I am not showing off when I say that you lost me

That you had me and I was too much for you.



I gave you the chance to change

My words didn’t go through your armor

I left you just on time and it was the right thing to do

Because you never reached my level.

Meeting me is

The best thing that has happened to you

Be thankful that

I allowed you the honor of being with me.



I don’t blame you if you miss me

And it pains you not to be able to see me

Later you will feel the sting

When you see me with somebody else.

I realize that

Your lies aren’t missed in my life

And don´t dream of returning

If I left is because I deserve

A love to my level

And yes, you could never reached me little boy.

Meeting me is

The best thing that has happened to you

Be thankful that

I allowed you the honor of being with me.



I don’t blame you if you miss me

And it pains you not to be able to see me

Later you will feel the sting

When you see me with somebody else.

I realize that

Your lies aren’t missed in my life

And don´t dream of returning

If I left is because I deserve

A love to my level

And yes, you could never reached me little boy.