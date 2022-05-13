Disco Abeja Reina de Chiquis: “De Contrabando” – letra español/ lyrics english

To never ask you for more love if you are in a hurry

I will understand but love me

Even if it is from time to time.

Even if it´s contraband, but love me.

I promise not to leave mark

No evidence that I was there

I promise not to be demanding

I promise to be patient

And wait for you to return to me

With patience I will await your return

Just say that you will reward me with a kiss

And that you will love me, that you will love me

Even if it is from time to time.

Even if it´s contraband, but love me.

Even if it´s contraband, love me.

I know I am very bold

when I offer you a contraband relationship

But I like you so much

That I´ll take to see you from time to time

Even if it is from time to time.

Even if it´s contraband, but love me.

Even if it´s contraband, love me.