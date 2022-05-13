Disco Abeja Reina de Chiquis: “De Contrabando” – letra español/ lyrics english

Chiquis se atrevió a cantar una canción de Jenni Rivera en su disco “Abeja Reina”, el cuarto de su carrera y. el que ha definido como una experiencia auditiva sobre su proceso emocional tras la separación de Lorenzo Méndez.
El tema fue escrito por el gran Joan Sebastian y, como siempre, el juglar de Juliantla, no desilusiona y cuenta la historia de un amor prohibido.
ESPAÑOL
Sabes disculpa el atrevimiento
Pero es que me gustas mucho desde hace tiempo
Si, yo se que no eres libre
Pero es que me gustas mucho desde hace tiempo
Si, yo se que no eres libre
Pero podemos ser discretos
Vernos de vez en cuando, de contrabando
Vernos de vez en cuando, de contrabando
Te prometo discreción ante la gente
Soy capaz hasta de actuar indiferente
Si me hablan de ti, oh si
Te prometo no mancharte la camisa
No pedirte mas amor si estas de prisa
Te comprenderé, pero ámame
Aunque sea de vez en cuando
Aunque sea de contrabando, pero ámame
Aunque sea de contrabando
Aunque sea de vez en cuando, pero ámame
Soy capaz hasta de actuar indiferente
Si me hablan de ti, oh si
Te prometo no mancharte la camisa
No pedirte mas amor si estas de prisa
Te comprenderé, pero ámame
Aunque sea de vez en cuando
Aunque sea de contrabando, pero ámame
Aunque sea de contrabando
Aunque sea de vez en cuando, pero ámame
Te prometo no dejar ninguna huella
Ninguna evidencia de que yo estuve ahí
Te prometo no ser exigente
Te prometo ser paciente
Y esperar a que tu regreses a mi
Ninguna evidencia de que yo estuve ahí
Te prometo no ser exigente
Te prometo ser paciente
Y esperar a que tu regreses a mi
Con paciencia esperare hasta tu regreso
Solo dime que tendré de premio un beso
Y que me amaras, si que me amaras
Aunque sea de vez en cuando
Aunque sea de contrabando, pero ámame
Aunque sea de contrabando
Aunque sea de vez en cuando, pero ámame
Solo dime que tendré de premio un beso
Y que me amaras, si que me amaras
Aunque sea de vez en cuando
Aunque sea de contrabando, pero ámame
Aunque sea de contrabando
Aunque sea de vez en cuando, pero ámame
Se que soy muy atrevida
Al ofrécete una relación de contrabando
Pero me gustas tanto
Que me conformo con verte de vez en cuando
Al ofrécete una relación de contrabando
Pero me gustas tanto
Que me conformo con verte de vez en cuando
Aunque sea de contrabando,
Aunque sea de vez en cuando, pero ámame
Aunque sea de contrabando,
Aunque sea de vez en cuando, pero ámame
Aunque sea de vez en cuando, pero ámame
Aunque sea de contrabando,
Aunque sea de vez en cuando, pero ámame
ENGLISH
My apology the audacity but
I have liked you for a long time.
I know that your not free,
but we can be discrete, to be together from time on when,
but we can be discrete, to be together from time on when,
contraband!!!)
I promise to be discrete in front of people
I can even pretend indifference
if somebody talks to me about you
I promise not to stain your shirt
I promise not to stain your shirt
To never ask you for more love if you are in a hurry
I will understand but love me
Even if it is from time to time.
Even if it´s contraband, but love me.
I will understand but love me
Even if it is from time to time.
Even if it´s contraband, but love me.
I promise not to leave mark
No evidence that I was there
I promise not to be demanding
I promise to be patient
And wait for you to return to me
With patience I will await your return
Just say that you will reward me with a kiss
And that you will love me, that you will love me
No evidence that I was there
I promise not to be demanding
I promise to be patient
And wait for you to return to me
With patience I will await your return
Just say that you will reward me with a kiss
And that you will love me, that you will love me
Even if it is from time to time.
Even if it´s contraband, but love me.
Even if it´s contraband, but love me.
Even if it´s contraband, love me.
I know I am very bold
when I offer you a contraband relationship
But I like you so much
That I´ll take to see you from time to time
Even if it is from time to time.
Even if it´s contraband, but love me.
Even if it´s contraband, love me.
when I offer you a contraband relationship
But I like you so much
That I´ll take to see you from time to time
Even if it is from time to time.
Even if it´s contraband, but love me.
Even if it´s contraband, love me.
