Disco Abeja Reina de Chiquis: “Abeja Reina” – letra español/ lyrics english

La canción “Abeja Reina” es la principal y la que le da el nombre al cuarto disco de Chiquis: el álbum “Abeja Reina”. La canción fue escrita por la propia artista y por Roberto Castro, con la producción de Martín Castro.

Se trata de un tema de banda, en la que el trombón es el instrumento que tiene más poder, acompañando a la voz cada vez mejor de Chiquis. La letra habla por sí misma.

Aquí viene en español y en inglés, además del video.

ESPAÑOL

Ahora sí, llegó la abeja reina

vamos pues. Agarrense.

Pa´que torean la colmena si le sacara la ponzoña

Pa´que soltar tanto la lengua si el última nunca le atora

Cuando han visto a una abeja reina

preocuparse por una mosca

Ni la opinión de las abejas

le quitan el sueño a una leona.

Si me dicen dónde le pica

Yo le diré donde se rasquen

Bien dicen que cuando estás arriba

todos intentarán bajarte.

Hija de tigresa pintita

Lo de guerrera lo llevo en la sangre

Si de tal palo tal astilla

Ay, no más no vayan a astillarse.

Las envidias nunca son buenas

Siempre las acompaña el odio

Yo nunca he buscado problemas

Por mis hermanos lo doy todo.

La neta dan verguenza ajena

cortenle a su pinche rollo.

Y si te queda el pinche saco

Póntelo.

Ya me saqué los tacones.

No sé porque tanto les arde

Si bonito yo me he chingado

Si algo tengo de mi madre

Son los ovarios que me cargo.

Lo que digan de mí me vale

Si es por mí que sigan hablando

Cuando las perras tienen hambre

Claro que seguirán ladrando.

Las envidias nunca son buenas

Siempre las acompaña el odio

Yo nunca he buscado problemas

Por mis hermanos lo doy todo.

La neta dan verguenza ajena

cortenle a su pinche rollo.

ENGLISH

This is the time. The Queen Bee has arrived.

Let’s go, hold on tight.

Why do you provoke the beehive, the sting is coming to you

What’s the point of talking non-stop if you always get it wrong

Have you ever seen a Queen Bee

worrying about a fly

The opinion of the sheep

never make a lioness lose sleep.

If you tell me where is itching

I will tell you where to scratch

It´s true that when you are flying high

Everybody will try to bring you down.

The daughter of a tigress will have spots.

Being a warrior is part of my blood

I am a chip of the old block

Just be careful not to get hurt.

Envy is never a good thing

It’s always together with hate

I have never looked for trouble

I do everything for my siblings.

Honestly, I am embarrassed

Just stop creating drama.

If the shoe fits,

wear it.

I just took off my heels.

I don´t understand why it burns you so bad.

I have worked very hard

If my mother gave me anything

are the ovaries I am carrying.

I don´t care what people say about me.

Keep on talking, if you ask me.

Hungry bitches

won’t stop barking.

Envy is never a good thing

It’s always together with hate

I have never looked for trouble

I do everything for my siblings.

Honestly, I am embarrassed

Just stop creating drama.