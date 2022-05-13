Disco Abeja Reina de Chiquis: “Abeja Reina” – letra español/ lyrics english

La canción “Abeja Reina” es la principal y la que le da el nombre al cuarto disco de Chiquis: el álbum “Abeja Reina”. La canción fue escrita por la propia artista y por Roberto Castro, con la producción de Martín Castro.
Se trata de un tema de banda, en la que el trombón es el instrumento que tiene más poder, acompañando a la voz cada vez mejor de Chiquis. La letra habla por sí misma.
Aquí viene en español y en inglés, además del video.
ESPAÑOL
Ahora sí, llegó la abeja reina
vamos pues. Agarrense.
Pa´que torean la colmena si le sacara la ponzoña
Pa´que soltar tanto la lengua si el última nunca le atora
Cuando han visto a una abeja reina
preocuparse por una mosca
Ni la opinión de las abejas
le quitan el sueño a una leona.
Si me dicen dónde le pica
Yo le diré donde se rasquen
Bien dicen que cuando estás arriba
todos intentarán bajarte.
Hija de tigresa pintita
Lo de guerrera lo llevo en la sangre
Si de tal palo tal astilla
Ay, no más no vayan a astillarse.
Las envidias nunca son buenas
Siempre las acompaña el odio
Yo nunca he buscado problemas
Por mis hermanos lo doy todo.
La neta dan verguenza ajena
cortenle a su pinche rollo.
Y si te queda el pinche saco
Póntelo.
Ya me saqué los tacones.
No sé porque tanto les arde
Si bonito yo me he chingado
Si algo tengo de mi madre
Son los ovarios que me cargo.
Lo que digan de mí me vale
Si es por mí que sigan hablando
Cuando las perras tienen hambre
Claro que seguirán ladrando.
Las envidias nunca son buenas
Siempre las acompaña el odio
Yo nunca he buscado problemas
Por mis hermanos lo doy todo.
La neta dan verguenza ajena
cortenle a su pinche rollo.
ENGLISH
This is the time. The Queen Bee has arrived.
Let’s go, hold on tight.
Why do you provoke the beehive, the sting is coming to you
What’s the point of talking non-stop if you always get it wrong
Have you ever seen a Queen Bee
worrying about a fly
The opinion of the sheep
never make a lioness lose sleep.
If you tell me where is itching
I will tell you where to scratch
It´s true that when you are flying high
Everybody will try to bring you down.
The daughter of a tigress will have spots.
Being a warrior is part of my blood
I am a chip of the old block
Just be careful not to get hurt.
Envy is never a good thing
It’s always together with hate
I have never looked for trouble
I do everything for my siblings.
Honestly, I am embarrassed
Just stop creating drama.
If the shoe fits,
wear it.
I just took off my heels.
I don´t understand why it burns you so bad.
I have worked very hard
If my mother gave me anything
are the ovaries I am carrying.
I don´t care what people say about me.
Keep on talking, if you ask me.
Hungry bitches
won’t stop barking.
Envy is never a good thing
It’s always together with hate
I have never looked for trouble
I do everything for my siblings.
Honestly, I am embarrassed
Just stop creating drama.