Ana Wintour: 5 datos curiosos sobre la mujer detrás del MET Gala

Play

Anna Wintour Breaks Down 13 Met Gala Looks From 1974 to Now | Life in Looks | Vogue

Anna Wintour talks about some of the greatest looks from previous years at The Met. Anna discusses everything from her favorite Met outfits and guests to the best afterparties (including one deejayed by Oprah). Director: Robert Semmer DP: Steven Mastorelli Editor: Camille Getz Director, Creative Development: Anna Page Nadin Supervising Producer: Jordin Rocchi AC: Sean…

2021-09-10T16:51:10Z