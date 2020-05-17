¿Qué ver en TV? – Domingo 17 de mayo

Este domingo tenemos los programas que Univisión y Telemundo tienen en sus listas de programación. Telemundo transmitirá “American Ninja Warrior”, mientras que Univision emitirá “Sal y Pimienta”. Telemundo también transmitirá las películas “Bee Movie”, “Never Let Go” y “Escape Plan”.

American Ninja Warrior

Telemundo transmitirá “American Ninja Warrior”, el fenómeno competitivo en el que diversos atletas se disputan un millón de dólares en una de las competencias más rigurosas en la historia de televisión.

“American Ninja Warrior” se transmite a las 5:00 PM, Hora del Este, por Telemundo.

Sal y Pimienta

El programa de chismes conducido por Lourdes Stephen y Jomari Goyso, será transmitido por Univision a las 10:00 PM, Hora del Este.

En la emisión de este domingo 17 de mayo, Sal y Pimienta transmitirá una nueva ofensiva en el caso de Ninel Conde contra su ex pareja Giovanni Medina. Además, Rafael Araneda confiesa las razones reales por las que tuvo que hacer un largo e intrépido viaje de emergencia a su natal Chile.

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever

La película animada del director Tim Hill, será transmitida por Univision a las 12:00 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “La vida de Grumpy Cat cambia cuando conoce a una niña de 12 años que puede escucharle hablar.”

Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever | LifetimeOfficial trailer of Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever. Watch the movie Saturday, November 29th at 8/7c on Lifetime. #LifetimeMovies Subscribe for more Lifetime: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=lifetime Follow our Official Tumblr: http://grumpycatsworstchristmasever.tumblr.com/ Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – http://www.mylifetime.com Twitter – https://twitter.com/lifetimetv Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/lifetime /posts In "Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever," Grumpy Cat is a lonely cat living in a mall pet shop. Because she always gets passed over and never gets chosen by customers, this kitty develops a sour outlook on life until…one day during the holidays, a very special 12-year-old girl named Chyrstal enters the pet store and falls in love with Grumpy Cat. Welcome to Lifetime's YouTube Channel! Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2014-11-01T04:41:29Z

Kung Fu Yoga

La película protagonizada por Jackie Chan, será transmitida por Univision a las 8:00 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “El profesor de arqueología chino Jack (Jackie Chan) se une a una hermosa profesora india y a su ayudante para intentar localizar un tesoro perdido. En el Tíbet, encuentran en una cueva de hielo los restos del ejército real, que había desaparecido junto con el tesoro, pero son perseguidos por un peligroso descendiente de un líder del ejército rebelde.”

Kung Fu Yoga Official Trailer 1 (2017) – Jackie Chan MovieStarring: Jackie Chan, Disha Patani, Amyra Dastur Kung Fu Yoga Official Trailer 1 (2017) – Jackie Chan Movie Chinese archeology professor Jack (Jackie Chan) teams up with beautiful Indian professor Ashmita and assistant Kyra to locate lost Magadha treasure. In a Tibetan ice cave, they find the remains of the royal army that had vanished together with the treasure, only to be ambushed by Randall (Sonu Sood), the descendent of a rebel army leader. When they free themselves, their next stop is Dubai where a diamond from the ice cave is to be auctioned. After a series of double-crosses and revelations about their past, Jack and his team travel to a mountain temple in India, using the diamond as a key to unlock the real treasure. Subscribe to INDIE & FILM FESTIVALS: http://bit.ly/1wbkfYg Subscribe to TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/sxaw6h Subscribe to COMING SOON: http://bit.ly/H2vZUn We're on SNAPCHAT: http://bit.ly/2cOzfcy Like us on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/1QyRMsE Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1ghOWmt You're quite the artsy one, aren't you? Fandango MOVIECLIPS FILM FESTIVALS & INDIE TRAILERS is the destination for…well, all things related to Film Festivals & Indie Films. If you want to keep up with the latest festival news, art house openings, indie movie content, film reviews, and so much more, then you have found the right channel. 2017-01-09T19:46:12Z

Bee Movie

La película animada de DreamWorks Animation, será transmitida por Telemundo a las 2:30 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “Barry B. Benson (voz original de Jerry Seinfeld), una abeja recién graduada en la universidad, se siente algo decepcionada de su trabajo actual: hacer miel. Un día conoce a Vanessa (voz de Renée Zellweger), una florista de Nueva York, y se hacen amigas. Sin embargo, cuando averigua que los seres humanos comen miel, decide demandarlos.”

Bee Movie – Official Trailer 2007 [HD]http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0389790 —- IMDb LINK! When the bee Barry B. Benson graduates from college, he finds that he will have only one job for his entire life, and absolutely disappointed, he joins the team responsible for bringing the honey and pollination of the flowers to visit the world outside the hive. Once in Manhattan, he is saved by the florist Vanessa and he breaks the bee law to thank Vanessa. They become friends and Barry discovers that humans exploit bees to sell the honey they produce. Barry decides to sue the human race, with destructive consequences to nature. 2012-11-03T23:16:02Z

Never Let Go

La película protagonizada por Carey Mulligan, será transmitida por Telemundo a las 7:00 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “Adaptación de una novela de Kazuo Ishiguro, el autor de “Lo que queda del día”, que también fue llevada al cine (James Ivory, 1993). Kathy, Tommy y Ruth pasan su infancia en Hailsham, un internado inglés aparentemente idílico, donde descubren un tenebroso e inquietante secreto sobre su futuro. Cuando abandonan el colegio y se acercan al destino que les aguarda, el amor, los celos y la traición amenazan con separarlos.”

NEVER LET ME GO | Official Trailer | FOX SearchlightNow On Blu-ray& DVD http://bit.ly/dQhWQU In his highly acclaimed novel Never Let Me Go, Kazuo Ishiguro (The Remains of the Day) created a remarkable story of love, loss and hidden truths. In it he posed the fundamental question: What makes us human? Now director Mark Romanek (ONE HOUR PHOTO), writer Alex Garland and DNA Films bring Ishiguro's hauntingly poignant and emotional story to the screen. Kathy (Oscar® nominee Carey Mulligan, AN EDUCATION), Tommy (Andrew Garfield, BOY A, RED RIDING) and Ruth (Oscar® nominee Keira Knightley, PRIDE & PREJUDICE, ATONEMENT) live in a world and a time that feel familiar to us, but are not quite like anything we know. They spend their childhood at Hailsham, a seemingly idyllic English boarding school. When they leave the shelter of the school and the terrible truth of their fate is revealed to them, they must also confront the deep feelings of love, jealousy and betrayal that threaten to pull them apart. Connect with Fox Searchlight Online Visit the Fox Searchlight WEBSITE: http://foxsearchlight.com/ Like Fox Searchlight on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/foxsearchlight Follow Fox Searchlight on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/foxsearchlight NEVER LET ME GO | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight https://www.youtube.com/user/FoxSearchlight 2010-06-16T01:10:38Z

Escape Plan

La película protagonizada por Sylvester Stallone, será transmitida por Telemundo a las 9:00 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “Ray Breslin (Stallone), un experto en seguridad carcelaria, se enfrenta a su mayor reto: escapar de la prisión que él mismo ha diseñado. En la cárcel conoce al enigmático Church (Schwarzenegger), un tipo que se ha ganado el respeto de todos los presos por ser capaz de mantenerlos cuerdos en las horas más oscuras.”

Escape Plan Official Trailer #1 (2013) – Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie HDSubscribe to TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/sxaw6h Subscribe to COMING SOON: http://bit.ly/H2vZUn Like us on FACEBOOK: http://goo.gl/dHs73 Escape Plan Official Trailer #1 (2013) – Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie HD Ray Breslin is the world's foremost authority on structural security. After analyzing every high security prison and learning a vast array of survival skills so he can design escape-proof prisons, his skills are put to the test. He's framed and incarcerated in a master prison he designed himself. He needs to escape and find the person who put him behind bars. The Movieclips Trailers channel is your destination for hot new trailers the second they drop. Whether they are blockbusters, indie films, or that new comedy you've been waiting for, the Movieclips Trailers team is there day and night to make sure all the hottest new movie trailers are available whenever you need them, as soon as you can get them. All the summer blockbusters, Man of Steel, Oblivion, Pacific Rim, After Earth, The Lone Ranger, Star Trek Into Darkness and more! They are all available on Movieclips Trailers. In addition to hot new trailers, the Movieclips Trailers page gives you original content like Ultimate Trailers, Instant Trailer Reviews, Monthly Mashups, and Meg's Movie News and more to keep you up-to-date on what's out this week and what you should be watching. 2013-06-27T17:43:43Z

