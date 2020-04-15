Murió el bebé de Kara Keough: la actriz está destrozada

La estrella de Real Housewives of Orange County, Kara Keough, reveló que su hijo murió durante el parto. La estrella de reality shows de Bravo compartió la trágica noticia en Instagram el martes, casi dos semanas después de la muerte del bebé.
“El 6 de abril, nuestro hijo McCoy Casey Bosworth nació a las 3:10 am. Con un peso de 11 libras y 4 onzas y midiendo 21 pulgadas, McCoy nos sorprendió a todos con su tamaño y fuerza (y perfección general). Durante el curso de su nacimiento, experimentó distocia de hombro y un cordón umbilical comprimido”, escribió la actriz.
Kara agregó: “Se unió a nuestro Padre Celestial y vivirá para siempre en los corazones de sus amados padres, su adoradora hermana y aquellos que recibieron sus regalos para salvar vidas”.
Kara donó el tejido y los órganos de su hijo.JUnto a su esposo tomaron la decisión.
Ella compartió el mensaje que escribió para que el equipo de adquisiciones lo leyera.
“Esta noche, nos unimos para honrar los dones de vida de este pequeño salvador. A través de él, que otros encuentren una nueva esperanza y una curación profunda… y que vuelva a vivir a través de ellos. Que su legado brille en forma de vidas en abundancia: vidas llenas de risas, compasión, energía, amor y, sobre todo, gratitud. Que se diga que McCoy Casey Bosworth dejó este mundo en un lugar mejor, por un lugar mejor… que tuvo un impacto, que fue una oración contestada, que fue un héroe. Que los ángeles lo guíen. Gracias, McCoy”, dijo la atribulada madre.
La estrella de la pantalla chica compartió una cita de la Biblia y luego terminó la publicación diciendo: “Hasta que te veamos de nuevo … Te amamos, McCoy”.
En 2016, Kara y su esposo, Kyle Bosworth, dieron la bienvenida a su hija Decker, de 4 años. Ella y Bosworth, un exjugador de fútbol profesional que jugó para los Jaguares de Jacksonville, se casaron en febrero de 2014 en Coto de Caza, California.
Kara es hija de Jeana Keough, alumna de Real Housewives of Orange County. Jeana no emitió de inmediato una declaración.
Kara anunció su segundo embarazo en octubre de 2019. Ella hizo el anuncio después de un viaje a Europa. “Resulta que nuestro pequeño Eurotrip dejó nuestros corazones, nuestros vientres y mi útero completamente llenos”, escribió Kara. “Mi nuevo instinto no es un FUPA rosado de Francia; no es un pedazo de queso suizo o un coágulo de pasta de Italia”, bromeó.
En su anuncio, hecho en su blog el 25 de octubre, Kara escribió cuánto amaban al nuevo bebé en camino. “Tu hermana tigre está tan emocionada de conocerte, protegerte ferozmente y guiarte. Ella tiene su cuna hecha con una manta suave y su conejito favorito ‘Bun-Bun”, escribió Kara. “Ella ha probado personalmente cada uno de sus viejos chupones para asegurarse de que cumplen con todos los estándares de control de calidad para tu llegada. Empuja la carriola por la casa en preparación para su papel de mejor amiga en todo el universo”.
En una publicación del mes siguiente, Kara le escribió una carta a su hija acerca de que ya no era la bebé. “Aunque ya no seas la bebé, siempre serás nuestra bebé”, le escribió a Decker. “Te amamos tanto que duele. Nunca olvides eso”.