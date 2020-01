EXATLON 4 Estados Unidos: ¿Quiénes son los atletas participantes? FOTOS

View this post on Instagram

Throwing it back to Haiti 2017! # Being able to play and share the message of Jesus Christ around the world is one of my biggest dreams fulfilled. As I get to compete in this upcoming season and share this message to Central America, I’m able to see that each prior season and experience in my life has perfectly prepared me for the next one. # Therefore the season we are entering now must be preparing us for a greater season and mission in the future! # Do all you can, with whatever you have, wherever you are. #injesusnameiplay