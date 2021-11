¿Cuál fue el mensaje de Xavi a los más jóvenes?

10 – After @IliasAkhomach's debut, @FCBarcelona have used ten U21 players in @LaLigaEN this season. Only @staderennais and @ASSEofficiel have used more in top five European Leagues in the current campaign (11 each one). ¿Need? pic.twitter.com/Z6SlBwN0KA

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 22, 2021