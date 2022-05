Tom Brady se unirá a Fox Sports como analista tras su retirada: ¿cuánto cobrará?

Tom Brady will step into richest pact in sports media history, sources tell @FOS.

Once he retires from NFL, Brady will earn $20 million to $25 million a year as No. 1 analyst for Fox.

Brady will surpass both Troy Aikman of ESPN and Tony Romo of CBS.https://t.co/gVEibX7NK3

— Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) May 10, 2022