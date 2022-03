Thomas Tuchel quiere que Andreas Christensen se quede en el Chelsea

Andreas Christensen has made his choice and he will play for Barcelona, there’s no doubt. Contract until June 2027. Matter of time. 🔵🔴 #FCB

Meeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/iP3xRwSdof

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 8, 2022