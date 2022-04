Shaquille O’Neal respalda a ex Base All-Star como futuro entrenador de los Lakers: ¿Quién sería?

Mark Jackson:

-Made Steph Curry jump on a sprained ankle after “healing” it w/ magic oil

-Said Harrison Barnes was playing bad b/c he was possessed

-Made Festus Ezeli cry by telling the team he wanted them to lose while he was hurt

I can’t wait for the Lakers to hire him https://t.co/mdjbPeJufD

— Juanito (@NumberJuan1996) April 12, 2022