El gerente general de los Nets dio contundente ultimátum a Kyrie Irving: ¿Se irá?

#Nets Sean Marks noncommittal discussing long-term extension for Kyrie Irving: "We need people here that want to be here, that are selfless, that want to be part of something bigger than themselves. There’s an objective and there’s a goal at stake here."https://t.co/svf5Ze9ldA

— Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) May 11, 2022