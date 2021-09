Russell Wilson a tres touchdowns de superar a legendario mariscal 

.@Seahawks QB @DangeRussWilson needs three touchdowns to pass Joe Montana for 18th-place on the NFL's all-time passing touchdowns list and has a chance this season, along with Matthew Stafford, to become the 13th player in NFL history to throw 300 touchdowns in a career. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/IgKHV6G4qw

— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 15, 2021