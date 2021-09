INFORME: El “pasado racista” de los Celtics fue razón por la que se fue a los Nets: Kyrie Irving

Talked to @ScoopB, a real one if there ever was one, about why the mainstream NBA media will always vilify @KyrieIrving—and why it’s up to him and his followers to keep fighting the good fight: https://t.co/M3sAoAQAFW

Read CAN’T KNOCK THE HUSTE for more: https://t.co/ZNyLbzFQGF pic.twitter.com/2G97NTTfXG

— Matt Sullivan (@sullduggery) August 31, 2021