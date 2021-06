Oscar de la Hoya regresará al ring en septiembre: ¿Contra quién peleará?

Oscar De La Hoya & Vitor Belfort have verbally agreed to meet in a boxing match on Sept. 18 under the Triller banner, per Ryan Kavanaugh. Exhibition bout. DLH 175 pounds, Belfort 190.

10 oz gloves

2 min rounds. 8 rounds.

Hoping for LV. They will do a concert Sat/Sun & a Verzuz

— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 17, 2021