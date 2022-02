¿Qué número utilizará Adama Traoré en el Barça?

🔢| Adama Traoré is expected to wear the #11 shirt at Barcelona which has been vacated by Yusuf Demir.

• There is also the option of #25, and #7 too if Dembélé leaves.

• Barça will inform about his shirt number after the transfer window closes.#FCB 🇪🇸

