ÚLTIMA HORA: Novak Djokovic será deportado de Australia

Novak Djokovic is set to be deported from Australia after losing a court appeal against the cancellation of his visa.

Here's a reminder of how events unfolded 👇

Get the latest on this story: https://t.co/wPKXl9rqNj

📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/BlTwEQuBjf

— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 16, 2022