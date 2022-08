El Barça confirmó que Neto se marcha gratis del club

Bournemouth are set to sign Neto, here we go! Full agreement with Barcelona as player travel's now being scheduled in next 24/48h to undergo medical tests and sign the contract. 🚨🍒 #FCB

Bournemouth are also negotiating for Marcos Senesi, as exclusively revealed yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rzikT2eZaR

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2022